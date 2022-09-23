New Final Destination Movie Directors Faked Death to Land Job

A new Final Destination movie has been in the works for some time, with none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts helping shepherded it to the big screen. The sixth film in the horror franchise just took a big step forward with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word that directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been tapped to helm the new movie. The new film which will once again follow a group being stalked by "Death" who will kill them in wild, accident-specific ways. Watts wrote the treatment for the ffilm which boasts a script by Ready or Not and Scream (2022) scribes Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.

The best thing about this latest news for the Final Destination franchise isn't just that the series is being revived after a decade, but how the directing duo managed to land the job. According to the trade, they pitched the film over a Zoom meeting to the executive at New Line Cinema and the franchise producers while sitting in front of a fireplace. Thanks to some pre-recorded footage however they were able to make it seem like the fire got out of control and almost engulfed them. After putting it out the pair sat back down only for a ceiling fan to fall off an decapitate one on camera. As THR puts it: "The execs and producers went from concern to all-out laughter."

Best known for directing their 2018 feature film Freaks, a sci-fi film starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern, which quickly jumped up the Netflix charts after arriving on the streaming service. The pair also have an extensive television background, directing episodes of the new Fraggle Rock, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Disney XD's Mech-X4.

"I will say that it's not just going to be another kind of 'we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them,'" series creator Jeffrey Reddick previously told Dread Central. "And there's one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit: this one is... a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn't follow that kind of formula that we've kind of established... I think I can say that much."

What are you hoping to see in the new Final Destination? Who do you think should star in the film? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!