It’s always been a little tough to figure out what’s really popular on Netflix, mainly because the streaming service chooses not to release any viewership data. However, that changed a bit with the release of the new Top 10 feature, which keeps a running list of the most popular titles on Netflix and displays them on the home page. Not only is this a great way to check out what other people have been streaming, but it also allows you to stay engaged with other users on social media while everyone is stuck at home. If something is popular on Netflix, people are probably talking about it online.

So what are the most popular movies on Netflix right now? While the main Top 10 list on the site features both movies and TV shows, you can also find a separate Top 10 for both films and television by going to those individual home pages. When you check out the Top 10 Movies list, the results may surprise you a bit

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most-watched movie on Netflix remains Spenser Confidential, which has hovered around the top of this list since it debuted earlier this month. There are a couple of other Netflix originals on the list as well, such as Lost Girls and Go-Karts.

That said, there are also a lot of folks turning on Netflix in order to watch movies about disasters, which is reflective of our current collective experience. Outbreak, 2012, and Aftermath all have spots on the list at the moment.

Take a look at all of the most popular movies on Netflix below!

Spenser Confidential (2020)

“All he wants to do is leave town and start over. But first, he needs to deal with his ex, his new roomie, and the enemies that want him dead.”

Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, and Marc Maron.

Lost Girls (2020)

“Desperate to find her missing daughter, a mother fights to uncover the truth — and helps expose a string of unsolved murders. Based on a true story.”

Lost Girls stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, and Dean Winters.

Outbreak (1995)

“When a deadly virus spreads throughout a small town, a team of Army doctors works to contain it before the military can execute an extreme alternative.”

Outbreak stars Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland, and Patrick Dempsey.

The Assignment (2016)

“A hitman has his body surgically altered into a woman’s against his will. Now he has to track down the surgeon responsible and get his revenge.”

The Assignment stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tony Shalhoub, Anthony LaPaglia, Caitlin Gerard, and Sigourney Weaver.

2012 (2009)

“When a flood of natural disasters threatens to destroy the world, a divorced dad desperately attempts to save his family in this doomsday thriller.”

2012 stars John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandi Newton, Oliver Platt, Tom McCarthy, and Woody Harrelson.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

“Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Tiffany Haddish, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, and Maya Rudolph.

Space Jam (1996)

“Basketball legend Michael Jordan hoops it up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in this romp that blends live action with animation.”

Space Jam stars Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Bill Murray, and Danny DeVito.

Go Karts (2020)

“A fearless teen leans into the rush of high-speed go-kart racing, backed by his good friends — and a surly ex-driver who becomes his coach.”

Go Karts stars Frances O’Connor, Richard Roxburgh, Dan Wyllie, Cooper van Grootel, William Lodder, and Anastasia Bampos.

Aftermath (2017)

“After an air traffic controller’s mistake results in a tragic accident, a man who lost his wife and daughter seeks answers from the man responsible.”

Aftermath stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, and Maggie Grace.

Freaks (2018)

“Hidden away by her eccentric father, a mysterious young girl uncovers frightening truths when she starts to make contact with the outside world.”

Freaks stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew, and Lexy Kolker.