New Interview with the Vampire Teaser Shares the Laws of the Vampire

Interview with the Vampire is coming back to AMC next month for its highly-anticipated second season. A trailer for the new season was released last month, and fans have also gotten various glimpses at clips and photos. Today, AMC dropped a new teaser for the show that showcases the laws of being a vampire. Of course, Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) have already broken some of these rules in the show's first season, and it looks like they might have to stand trial for their crimes.

"The most important thing a vampire can do is abide by the great laws. If they don't, there are consequences. The new season of #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+," AMC shared on YouTube. You can check out the new teaser trailer below:

What Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

You can read AMC's official description of the second season of Interview With the Vampire here: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice."

Jones previously teased what fans can expect in the upcoming season of the hit AMC series.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres May 12th on AMC and AMC+.