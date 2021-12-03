New Scream Movie Character Posters Feature Main Cast

Paramount Pictures has released a quartet of posters from the new Scream, each featuring a returning character from previous films, and each with the slogan “It’s always someone you know.” Three of the images feature unmasked heroes, and the fourth is the Ghostface killer, who will make a return in Scream. The movie is the fifth in a franchise that started back in 1996, but as Halloween did recently, it’s returning to the original name, with no numeral or subtitle, to indicate that this is the start of a new generation…even if it is picking up where Scream 4 left off in 2011.

After the death of series creator Wes Craven, the original cast publicly expressed doubt that they would ever return to Scream, but it seems the filmmakers behind Ready or Not came up with something good enough to draw Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette back to their old stomping grounds. The caption seems to suggest that one of the three might be the re-emerged Ghostface, although it’s hard to imagine how it would work to make any of these beloved characters a murderer without going pretty deep into how they got there.

“This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” returning star Courteney Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, Scream will be in theaters on January 14.