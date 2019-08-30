New Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures offered a major tease to celebrate the apocalyptic anniversary of Judgment Day, revealing a brand new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate to commemorate the occasion. The trailer was announced with a teaser that hinted at new details for the movie, including the mysterious new character played by franchise mainstay Arnold Schwarzenegger. It also featured a quick look at Gabriel Luna’s villainous Terminator, investigating what appears to be a cabin owned by Schwarzenegger’s new character. It also featured a major callback to Linda Hamilton‘s iconic role as Sarah Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Check out the brand new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the plot of the new film, which will also introduce a new human protagonist played by Mackenzie Davis and a potential new savior of the future with Natalia Reyes.

Director Tim Miller addressed criticisms of the Terminator franchise and the continued attempts to reboot and revive the series of movies, but contended that he’s worked hard with creator and producer James Cameron to make sure the film is true to the spirit of the first two classics.

“If I was a nerd, and I am, I always imagine reading about plot or story and how I would feel as a fan. I can be objective that way, like I did with Deadpool. When I read online when we announced the film, ‘Terminator 6′? For f–k’s sake, why don’t they let it die?’ I understand where those people are coming from. If it’s not great, then we’ve had enough,” Miller said in an interview with Variety.

He added, “After Deadpool there were a lot of projects I could’ve chosen, but I really wanted to see Linda Hamilton come back to personally continue her story as Sarah Connor. Like James Cameron, I always find stories about women are much more interesting than men picking up guns. Jim’s movies are grounded in reality and character and just happen to have time travel and robots. I’m wired the same way.

“I want to give the audience a story about Sarah and these new characters and make everything else as realistic as possible. I want to sit in the audience and believe that this s–t could happen to me. That’s how I’m approaching it.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to premiere in theaters on November 1st.