New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Released by Netflix

Following the first look at the new film that arrived yesterday, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, their upcoming new sequel to the 1974 classic that will stream on the service in 2022. Dropping the “The” and making Chainsaw one word instead of two are the only differences in this new movie and the Tobe Hooper original’s title, but details on the film confirm it will be a direct sequel. Produced by Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on February 18, 2022 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below!

Though the Halloween movies are routinely mocked for their complicated continuity, Texas Chainsaw as a franchise gives it a run for its money. In the past ten years there have been two other attempts at direct sequels to the original movie with the 2022 film marking the third attempt, none of them related to each other. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly Álvarez addressed this saying: “When I say ‘direct sequel’ I wouldn’t say it skips everything. When movies do that, sometimes it feels a bit disrespectful to all the other films. Some people love Texas Chainsaw 2. I love a lot of things about that movie — it’s so wacky and of its time. But the rest is such a mess canon-wise. I think it’s up to you to decide when and how the events of the other movies happen.”

In 2022, the face of madness returns.

“It felt familiar somehow because it took us back to when I did Evil Dead,” Álvarez added. “Me and [writing partner] Rodo [Sayagues] really wanted to make sure we don’t disappoint the fans, and we are [among them]. So it’s pretty hardcore. But at the same time it has the simplicity of that first film. We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place — all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”

Set 50 years after the original feature, the official description for the movie reads as follows:

“Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents – including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on Netflix on February 18th, 2022.