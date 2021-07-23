✖

If you've been working on the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise on HBO Max, you'd better hurry up. Seven of the eight films have been streaming on HBO Max for some time, with only A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors missing from the lineup. However, in just a little over a week, five of those seven films are going to be leaving the WarnerMedia streaming service.

On July 31st, HBO Max will be losing A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, and the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake. All five movies will be gone at the same time, making a binge of the franchise a lot more difficult.

Beginning in August, only Wes Craven's New Nightmare and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare will remain on HBO Max. It's especially disappointing considering the streamer is also saying goodbye to the likes of The Conjuring 2, Dracula, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

You can see the full list of movies leaving HBO Max on July 31st below.

17 Again, 2009

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Adam's Rib, 1949

America's Sweethearts, 2001

Anaconda, 1997

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Beau Brummel, 1954

The Benchwarmers, 2006

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The City of Lost Children, 1995

The Color Purple, 1985

The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)

El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)

J. Edgar, 2011

Jackie Chan's First Strike, 1997

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Keeper Of The Flame, 1943

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)

The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Marisol, 2019 (HBO)

Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)

Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

My Girl 2, 1994

My Girl, 1991

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Now, Voyager, 1942

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Rachel and The Stranger, 1948

Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)

The Reluctant Debutante, 1958

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roger & Me, 1989

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rumble in the Bronx, 1996

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Shocker, 1989 (HBO)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

Sprung, 1997 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

Swing Time, 1936

Tea for Two, 1950

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Underdog, 2007 (HBO)

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)

The Visitor, 2008

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

Without Love, 1945

Woman of the Year, 1942

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

Are you disappointed to see A Nightmare on Elm Street and these other films leave HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!