Five Nightmare on Elm Street Movies Are Leaving HBO Max
If you've been working on the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise on HBO Max, you'd better hurry up. Seven of the eight films have been streaming on HBO Max for some time, with only A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors missing from the lineup. However, in just a little over a week, five of those seven films are going to be leaving the WarnerMedia streaming service.
On July 31st, HBO Max will be losing A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, and the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake. All five movies will be gone at the same time, making a binge of the franchise a lot more difficult.
Beginning in August, only Wes Craven's New Nightmare and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare will remain on HBO Max. It's especially disappointing considering the streamer is also saying goodbye to the likes of The Conjuring 2, Dracula, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.
You can see the full list of movies leaving HBO Max on July 31st below.
17 Again, 2009
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Adam's Rib, 1949
America's Sweethearts, 2001
Anaconda, 1997
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Beau Brummel, 1954
The Benchwarmers, 2006
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The City of Lost Children, 1995
The Color Purple, 1985
The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)
El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fool's Gold, 2008
Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)
J. Edgar, 2011
Jackie Chan's First Strike, 1997
Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Keeper Of The Flame, 1943
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)
The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)
Marisol, 2019 (HBO)
Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)
Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
My Dream Is Yours, 1949
My Girl 2, 1994
My Girl, 1991
My Sister's Keeper, 2009
Now, Voyager, 1942
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
The Opposite Sex, 1956
The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)
The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Rachel and The Stranger, 1948
Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)
The Reluctant Debutante, 1958
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Roger & Me, 1989
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rumble in the Bronx, 1996
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
Shall We Dance?, 2004
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Shocker, 1989 (HBO)
Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
Sprung, 1997 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
Swing Time, 1936
Tea for Two, 1950
Thief, 1981 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)
Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
Troll, 1986 (HBO)
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Underdog, 2007 (HBO)
Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)
The Visitor, 2008
Waiting for Guffman, 1997
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
Without Love, 1945
Woman of the Year, 1942
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Are you disappointed to see A Nightmare on Elm Street and these other films leave HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!