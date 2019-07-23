NOS4A2 Renewed for Season 2

When AMC first made the leap into scripted series, they delivered audiences prestige dramas like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, with their adaptation of The Walking Dead seeing the same level of production value and storytelling applied to the zombie narrative, eventually becoming the network’s biggest hit. Their compelling genre series continued with NOS4A2, an adaptation of the Joe Hill novel of the same name. The first season of the series is currently airing on the network and, based on the success it has already achieved, AMC confirmed that it has renewed the series for a second season, which is set to begin shooting this fall for a 2020 release.

“This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” AMC president David Madden shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “NOS4A2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut, and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for season two.”

NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

The series stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and rising star Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch). Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sons of Liberty) directed the first two episodes of the series. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.

Showrunner O’Brien previously revealed that this first season only covered the first third of the book, with the upcoming season likely adapting the next third, potentially seeing the series conclude after three seasons.

