Nosferatu Image Offers First Look at Nicholas Hoult

Earlier this week, a first look at Robert Eggers' revival of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu arrived, giving a haunting glimpse at Lily-Rose Depp as well as a shadowy tease of the titular character Count Orlok's ominous and shadowy claw, but now we're getting an even better look at the film with another image. A new photo in the print edition of Empire Magazine (via Bloody Disgusting) gives a first look at Nicholas Hoult's character — as well as another glimpse at Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok. In the image, which you can check out for yourself below, features an out of focus Count Orlok in the foreground while a wary Hoult observes him from behind.

(Photo: Focus Features/Empire Magazine)

What Is Nosferatu About?

As was noted above, Nosferatu is a new version of the classic silent film and it's one that Eggers has been working on for a long time, even though it has had numerous setbacks. According to Eggers, while the film is a scary horror film, it's also an old-school Gothic film as well.

"It's a scary film. It's a horror movie. It's a Gothic horror movie," Eggers shared with the outlet. "And I do think that there hasn't been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

He added, "It's even more Ellen's story than previous versions ... And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal."

Nosferatu is described as being "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily Rose-Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hoult, Willem Dafo, Emma Corrin, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson.

"I'll say that Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just... he's not there," Eggers detailed of Skarsgård's performance. "He felt like honouring who had come before him. It's all very subtle ... But I think the main thing is that he's even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we've never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like."

Hoult Has Previously Called The Nosferatu Reboot "Really Special"

"Rob [Eggers] has wanted to make Nosferatu since he was eight years old and he did a play of it as well when he was in high school, so it's been a passion project of his for a long time," Hoult revealed to the Inside Total Film podcast. "Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again, but his style and tone are just so completely the opposite of (Renfield), and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it."

Nosferatu will hit theaters in 2024.