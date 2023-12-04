New Nosferatu Reboot Image Released

Fans were given the exciting news last week that Robert Eggers' Nosferatu reboot would be arriving in theaters next Christmas, and while we wait for an official look at footage from the experience, an all-new image offers another glimpse at the experience. Understandably, audiences are particularly curious about how the iconic Graf Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård, will look in the new movie, with this photo only offering a hint of how creepy the actor will look as the iconic character. You can check out a new photo from Nosferatu below before it lands in theaters on December 25, 2024.

"There are things that are [actor Max] Schreck-like but I felt we had to do something else," Eggers shared with Total Film. "Basically I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight."

The filmmaker continued, "He's so transformed in every aspect that I don't know if people will give him the credit. You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the IT makeup; you can't detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that's his performance."

(Photo: Total Film/Focus Features)

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

The original 1922 Nosferatu from director F.W. Murnau served as an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, borrowing a handful of narrative and thematic elements of the novel, though notably portrayed the villain as quite monstrous in appearance. In the 1931 Dracula, the titular character was much more charming and seductive than the ghoulish figure from Nosferatu.

In the decades since those films debuted, these two vampire archetypes have largely set the standard of the ways in which the creatures are interpreted on screen. While both versions of the creature have earned countless on-screen appearances, Nosferatu earned a direct reboot in 1979 from director Werner Herzog in which Klaus Kinski played the main character.

Nosferatu hits theaters on December 25, 2024.

