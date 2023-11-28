Nosferatu Gets Christmas 2024 Release Date

One of the most anticipated horror movies of 2024 is Robert Eggers' new take on the 1922 classic Nosferatu, and in good news, the film has earned a release date, but in bad news, the film will only barely be released in 2024, as it is confirmed to be hitting theaters on Christmas. This release strategy looks to be an opportunity to serve as a bit of counter-programming, as the month of December is known for releasing projects that aim for awards recognition or family-friendly experiences for the holidays. Eggers, however, has already teased how frightening his take on the material will be. Nosferatu hits theaters on December 25, 2024.

Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, stated, "The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast."

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

"It's a scary film. It's a horror movie. It's a Gothic horror movie," Eggers recently shared with Empire Magazine. "And I do think that there hasn't been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

He added, "It's even more Ellen's story than previous versions ... And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal."

One of the most anticipated elements of the new movie is seeing Skarsgård as the titular ghoul, with the actor previously having transformed himself to play Pennywise in two IT movies.

"I'll say that Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just... he's not there," Eggers detailed of Skarsgård's performance. "He felt like honouring who had come before him. It's all very subtle ... But I think the main thing is that he's even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we've never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like."

