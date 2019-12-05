On the Trail of UFOs Miniseries Gets New Trailer

People have been turning to the sky for decades in search of proof of life outside our planet, with the new miniseries On the Trail of UFOs hoping to shed new light on the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects. The series comes from Small Town Monsters and Seth Breedlove, who have previously delivered audiences compelling explorations into a variety of supernatural sightings, ranging from Bigfoot to the Mothman to Thunderbirds. The upcoming miniseries will take viewers all across the country in search of answers, exploring the question of whether or not we are really alone in the galaxy. On the Trail of UFOs is set to debut in 2020.

Per press release, “On the Trail of UFOs takes an in-depth look at the current state of unidentified flying objects, and America’s constantly-evolving relationship with the subject. With unidentified flying objects being written and talked about in major news outlets and behind closed doors in Washington D.C., Breedlove and series host Shannon Legro set out to document what is by far the most tumultuous point in the history of ‘flying saucers.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Breedlove recently signed a deal with Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Guest) to begin developing concepts for new projects, with an eye towards production in 2020. Breedlove’s last foray into the episodic documentary arena was with 2019’s On the Trail of Bigfoot, which became an Amazon best-seller and has been viewed over four million times.

“On the Trail of UFOs” takes viewers from the gates of Area 51 itself, to the snow-capped White Mountains of New Hampshire. Filming took place across the United States, including New York City, Phoenix, Sedona, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Las Vegas. The team interviewed numerous witnesses and investigators of unknown aerial phenomena, including those who claim to have been abducted and experimented upon by real aliens. No stone was left unturned in putting together what Breedlove believes to be the most comprehensive look at the subject ever filmed.”

Back in 1947, reports emerged that a UFO landed near Roswell, New Mexico, with various governmental organizations attempting to discredit these claims for decades. Earlier this year, the topic sparked the interests of the internet when a Facebook event launched that asked users to flock to Area 51 to storm the gates of the facility in search of alien remains, with the theory being that if the facility was swarmed with civilians, security wouldn’t be able to stop everyone. When the government made it clear that they wouldn’t take kindly to such attempts, the operation proved a bust, with the thousands of UFO enthusiasts who made the trek instead opting to celebrate all things otherworldly.

Stay tuned for details about On the Trail of UFOs.

Will you be checking out the miniseries? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!