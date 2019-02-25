Horror

Horror Fans Loved the ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Nod During the Oscars

Films like Hereditary, Suspiria, and Mandy were massive successes in genre cinema in 2018, yet the Academy overlooked their accomplishments in every category. While most horror fans were disappointed at the lack of the genre’s representation at the 91st Academy Awards, those who tuned in got to see footage from the zombie classic Return of the Living Dead briefly appear during the ceremony.

James Karen, who starred in the film as well as starred in Poltergeist, passed away last year, with his passing being referenced in the “In Memoriam” segment of the broadcast. Horror fans were shocked to see that the footage used for the actor came from Return of the Living Dead as opposed to a more widely known film like Poltergeist, Mulholland Drive, or The Pursuit of Happyness.

Horror fans who tuned into last year’s broadcast were disappointed that the “In Memoriam” segment omitted director Tobe Hooper, despite an early portion of the evening including footage from his seminal The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The Return of the Living Dead footage might not have made up for last year’s faux pas, or this year’s omission of genre actor Dick Miller, but many fans were excited to see a more obscure horror film appear during such a prestigious event.

Scroll down to see what fans said about the Return of the Living Dead appearance!

