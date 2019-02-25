Horror Fans Loved the ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Nod During the Oscars

Films like Hereditary, Suspiria, and Mandy were massive successes in genre cinema in 2018, yet the Academy overlooked their accomplishments in every category. While most horror fans were disappointed at the lack of the genre’s representation at the 91st Academy Awards, those who tuned in got to see footage from the zombie classic Return of the Living Dead briefly appear during the ceremony.

James Karen, who starred in the film as well as starred in Poltergeist, passed away last year, with his passing being referenced in the “In Memoriam” segment of the broadcast. Horror fans were shocked to see that the footage used for the actor came from Return of the Living Dead as opposed to a more widely known film like Poltergeist, Mulholland Drive, or The Pursuit of Happyness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horror fans who tuned into last year’s broadcast were disappointed that the “In Memoriam” segment omitted director Tobe Hooper, despite an early portion of the evening including footage from his seminal The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The Return of the Living Dead footage might not have made up for last year’s faux pas, or this year’s omission of genre actor Dick Miller, but many fans were excited to see a more obscure horror film appear during such a prestigious event.

Scroll down to see what fans said about the Return of the Living Dead appearance!

“Absolute Highlight”

James Karen had over 200 credits to his name. He was in ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN, THE JAZZ SINGER and MULHOLLAND DRIVE and they chose RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD. Absolute highlight of the broadcast for me. pic.twitter.com/QYADhV0yiD — Nat Brehmer (@NatBrehmer) February 25, 2019

“Bless Up”

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD at the Oscars! Bless up James Karen! — Sam Zimmerman (@samdzimmerman) February 25, 2019

Not a Total Shut Out

Wow, the Oscars just showed a shot from RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD after James Karen’s In Memoriam inclusion.



And to think, we all thought horror would be totally shut out of this broadcast once again ?? — Matt Barone (@MBarone) February 25, 2019

“Pretty Cool”

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD on The Oscars was pretty cool! — Doc (@cameraviscera) February 25, 2019

No Complaints

They just showed a clip from RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD when they could have gone for the safe choice of Poltergeist, so no complaints about this year’s In Memoriam are allowed. — Chris Sista (@chrissista) February 25, 2019

Delayed Justice?

The Oscars forgot Tobe Hooper last year, but showed a clip from RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD this year. Balance restored? — Mike Williamson (@WilliamsonMike_) February 25, 2019

We’ll Take It

I’m sorry James Karen died but it got a Return of the Living Dead clip shown for 2 seconds on an Oscars award ceremony…

I’ll take it.

Thank James #Horror #Oscars — John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) February 25, 2019

A Good Scream

My apartment just screamed in unison when they included James Karen in the “In Memoriam” and showed a clip from RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD. — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) February 25, 2019

A Momentous Occasion

LET IT BE KNOWN THAT A CLIP FROM “RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD” WAS JUST SHOWN ON THE #OSCARS — Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) February 25, 2019

Excited ‘Hannibal’ Creator