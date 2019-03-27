‘Pet Sematary’ Reboot Producer Thinks a Prequel is More Likely Than a Sequel

Author Stephen King doesn’t often revisit his novels to tell sequel tales, but the success of the adaptation of Pet Sematary in 1989 saw a sequel hit theaters in 1992. A new incarnation of the original story is set to hit theaters on April 5th, which is generating some serious buzz after its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival. While it’s too early to know just how big of a success the film will be, the film’s effectiveness could result in a new film within the rebooted franchise. However, one of the film’s producers thinks it will be far more likely that the terrifying tale will get a prequel instead of a sequel.

“I generally don’t start thinking about [sequels] until they’re a success,” Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared with Consequence of Sound. “I think if there’s anything here, there’s a prequel. I think if you look at the book, we didn’t cover all that stuff that happens before the Creed family moves in.”

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Given that the horrifying events are connected to otherworldly powers of the cemetery, there are countless stories that could be told about the first discovery of the area and the ways in which residents discovered these abilities and their disastrous consequences.

“So, I think there’s a movie there, and I think I’d be particularly interested in doing that,” the producer noted. “Because, again, it’s the source material and you are going toward something that also has a lot of crazy, creepy feelings about it.”

Fans will find out just how successful Pet Sematary is when it lands in theaters on April 5th.

