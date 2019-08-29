Exclusive Preacher Season 4, Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Jesse Gets Some Familiar Air Support

The final season of Preacher has separated our protagonists, though the upcoming episode of the series, entitled “The Last Apostle,” could see Jesse, Cassidy, and Tulip finally coming together after their many solo adventures. While Cassidy might have been able to escape the Grail, Jesse’s interception by the Saint of Killers has put him on a new path, which might not be leading him to his expected destination. As Jesse is happy to point out, the Saint of Killers might not realize he needs Jesse to stay alive just as much as Jesse wants to avoid death, regardless of where their journey takes them. Tune in to the new episode this Sunday on AMC.

In the new episode, Starr becomes desperate in his search for the missing messiah as the clock ticks down towards apocalypse. Tulip and Cassidy arrive in Australia and assume fake identities to track down Jesse, but the Saint of Killers has the Preacher on a short leash – and is leading him straight towards an explosive end.

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Pip Torrens, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik, and Tyson Ritter. As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

Throughout the series, many of the characters have been embarking on their own journeys, with the series’ conclusion finally bringing together all of the characters in exciting ways. Cooper previously confirmed that this season will be pulling out all of the stops.

“I went to the writers’ room early on and saw they had, just as you said, they had the freedom to push everything further, and therefore they had the real responsibility, they just had to go for it,” the actor shared with ComicBook.com. “There couldn’t be any of that lethargy or sitting around, or having those scenes where we’re waiting around for something to happen. It was all happening, everything, from everyone’s perspective. And each and every script that came through, you could understand why. It felt like it was the same show with more adrenaline. They must have found it hard to give each and every character the equal weights they deserved, and they seem to have done that.”

