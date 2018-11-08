John Krasinski Promises ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Will Be a “Unique Experience”

John Krasinski’s horror film directorial debut A Quiet Place has become one of the biggest hits of the genre this year, resulting in the announcement of a sequel. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, though the filmmaker recently detailed the main reason he was inspired to pursue a follow-up film was due to the concept he concocted for the story.

“I actually didn’t want anything to do with a sequel,” Krasinski admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Not out of any negative aversion but that I thought we had sort of explored something really special and unique. And then I had this very small idea and what it was is that this is a world that you can play in. This isn’t just a character to remake, or a group of characters or a story, it’s actually a world. Which is a whole different, very unique experience.”

In the film, otherworldly creatures have invaded the planet, leaving a trail of death in their wake. The monsters have impeccable hearing, which allows them to pursue even the slightest of sounds and eradicate their victims.

The filmmaker went on to note that the villains wouldn’t be the core component that would motivate future stories, but rather the characters would drive the narrative forward.

Krasinski detailed, “It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

With the film introducing audiences to an all-new world, the scenario seemed rife with various avenues to explore. Whether the new film will continue the narrative from this year’s film or if we’ll explore entirely different characters is yet to be revealed, yet Krasinski’s emphasis on characters seem to imply we’ll see the return of the first film’s protagonists.

Earlier this month, co-star Emily Blunt theorized some of the ideas that are currently being toyed with.

“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next,” Blunt shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

The sequel to A Quiet Place will land in theaters on May 15, 2020.

