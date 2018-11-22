‘Rabid’: Soska Sisters Share New Photos Comparing Remake to Cronenberg’s Original

Anytime a remake is made of a popular film, audiences can’t help but compare how the new iteration stacks up to the original, no matter how different the films end up being. Jen and Sylvia Soska, who are directing a remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid, recently shared a series of photos on their Instagram to show fans how their film compares to the original.

Check out the photo series on their Instagram page here.

The film stars Laura Vandervoort as a young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price. Marilyn Chambers played the main character in the original film.

Rabid was only Cronenberg’s second feature-length film, which was followed by sci-fi classics like The Brood, Scanners, and The Dead Zone. The film helped establish the director as one of the most exciting horror directors of the ’80s, landing him a gig directing a remake of The Fly. The Jeff Goldblum-starring remake was an immense accomplishment, with many genre fans considering Cronenberg’s film to be better than the Vincent Price-starring original.

Vandervoort earned acclaim by playing Supergirl in Smallville, snagging herself a small role in the current run of Supergirl as an homage to her previous role. One of the actress’ biggest projects was last year’s Jigsaw, which allowed the performer to embrace roles she’s been hoping to pursue for years.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

The Soska Sisters made a name for themselves with films like American Mary and See No Evil 2, with this upcoming remake one of their biggest projects yet.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared last year. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

Stay tuned for details on the Rabid remake.

