Renfield Gets Home Video Release Date

Last month saw the theatrical debut of the Dracula reinterpretation Renfield, and now the horror-comedy is set to get a release on home video next week. Not only will audiences get to sink their teeth into the reimagining of the beloved characters, but the release brings with it deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary tracks, and more. The home video release has more than an hour of additional content that shines a new light on the entertaining adventure. The "Dracula Sucks Edition" of Renfield will land on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on June 6th.

Per press release, "Oscar winner Nicolas Cage stars as Dracula in the side-splitting, action-packed new cult classic, Renfield, available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD June 6th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Soaked with bloody fun and overflowing with toxic relationships, Renfield comes home in a Dracula Sucks Edition with 60 minutes of darkly humorous and captivating never-before-seen bonus content, including deleted scenes and featurettes that dive deeper into the cutting-edge comedy and the secrets behind turning a classic tale into a modern monster movie.

"'Super fun from start to finish' (Buzzfeed), Renfield features an immortal cast alongside Cage including Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, iGilbert), Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog, House of Saddam), and Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts, The Good Place). Directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and written by Ryan Ridley (Rick & Morty, Community) from a story by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), the edgy horror comedy is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Giant Wildcat.

"Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Nicolas Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master's prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship..."

Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD special features are as follows:

Hilarious Deleted and Extended Scenes

Alternate Takes

Dracula UnCaged – Go inside the mind of a vampire as Dracula himself, Nicolas Cage, reveals the secrets behind turning a classic character into a memorable monster.

Monsters & Men: Behind the Scenes of Renfield – An in-depth look at Renfield's cast, sets, costumes, and more as the actors and filmmakers reveal how they modernized a famous terror tale with trailblazing comedy and over-the-top action.

Stages of Rejuvenation – See how special makeup effects bring the undead to life throughout the four stages of Dracula's incredible transformation.

Flesh & Blood – Exploding heads. Peeling faces. Severed limbs. They're all part of the macabre movie magic that fuels Renfield with inventive action and hilarious horror.

Fighting Dirty – Stunt coordinator Christopher Brewster leads a look at the training, choreography, and careful execution that goes into the film's spectacular stunts and fight scenes.

The Making of a Deleted Scene: Renfield's Dance! – Nicholas Hoult and choreographer Kathryn Burns pull back the curtain on constructing an elaborate musical number for a fantasy dance sequence.

Feature Commentary with Producer Samantha Nisenboim, Screenwriter Ryan Ridley, and Crew



