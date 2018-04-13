Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’ Wraps Filming, Star Calls It a “Masterpiece”

Rob Zombie surprised many of his fans earlier this year with the announcement that he was filming a follow-up to his 2005 The Devil’s Rejects, not only because we hadn’t heard about a new film from the director but also because the main characters of the film all died, seemingly ruling out a sequel. Only a few weeks after filming 3 From Hell was officially announced, production has reportedly wrapped, with star Bill Moseley taking to Facebook to share his thoughts about the project.

“Exhausted but happy, Rob Zombie masterpiece, 3 From Hell, in the proverbial can (nowadays I guess it’s in the hard drive),” Moseley shared on his personal Facebook account. “Great time last night, got all the shots we needed before we picture wrapped on the Valuzat movie ranch in dear old Santa Clarita, and now the trucks are packed and rolling, the actors all changed out of their wardrobe & makeup and off to new adventures, the sun’s up and I’m heading down the highway, my spirit animals, the Doobie Brothers, filling my head and heart with enough rhythm and cheer to get me back home to Los Angeles.”

The characters from the film were introduced in House of 1000 Corpses, Zombie’s debut film. Moseley’s Otis Driftwood was one of the film’s standout characters, in addition to Sid Haig‘s Captain Spaulding and Sheri Moon Zombie’s Baby Firefly, with the trio getting their own film with Devil’s Rejects.

The trio has gone on to appear in various Zombie films in the years since, with this new film featuring even more Zombie film regulars. In addition to creating a compelling story, the film also served as a reunion of sorts.

“It’ll probably hit me in a day or two what we did, the enormity, the intensity, but meanwhile, I’m going to eat a lot, sleep a lot, brush em like crazy (Beach Boys lyric),” Moseley confessed. “One thing I can say, when this movie comes out, your guys’s mindsies are gonna be big time blown! Thanks for your thoughts & prayers (haha), Otis D.”

Stay tuned for release details on Zombie’s 3 From Hell.

