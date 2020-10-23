Saint Maud to Land in Theaters This Month, Streaming in February

✖

Thanks to films like The Witch, It Comes at Night, and Hereditary, A24 Films has built a reputation of delivering horror fans frightening and unconventional experiences, a trend which they aimed to continue last year with the release of Saint Maud. Unfortunately, just like a majority of films that had hoped to debut on the big screen in 2020, Saint Maud had its release delayed multiple times, and even debuted in some international markets. Luckily, the film is now slated to not only land in select theaters on January 29th, but Epix has secured streaming rights, with Saint Maud being available on the service on February 12th.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

In addition to the new A24 film being unconventional and unsettling, another trend Saint Maud followed is that it had an extended wait between its premiere and its official release. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of 2019, with it then slated to hit theaters the following spring. In honor of Saint Maud's original release, AMC Theatres was hoping to get audiences into the spirit of the endeavor with a run of iconic horror movies ahead of its theatrical debut, including Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist.

Only weeks before its intended release, movie theaters around the world closed their doors, which pushed its release to the summer. As its summer release date approached and with theaters still largely shuttered, the film was delayed indefinitely, though it did debut in international markets in October, just in time for the Halloween season.

When Saint Maud finally hits select theaters, drive-ins, and Epix, it will have been 16 months since its world premiere that audiences will have had to wait to be able to witness its horrors. Similarly, The Witch premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2015 and it didn't hit theaters until February of 2016. With Saint Maud sitting at 97% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the wait will surely be worth it.

Saint Maud hits select theaters and drive-ins on January 29th and lands on Epix on February 12th.

