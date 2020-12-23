Haunting of Bly Manor Creator Says There Are Currently No Plans for More Seasons

✖

With both seasons popular with viewers and with critics, it would seem like a given that audiences would get another season in Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology, though the filmmaker recently confirmed that there are currently no plans for a follow-up to The Haunting of Bly Manor. The filmmaker noted that, despite there not currently being plans for such an endeavor, that doesn't mean a third season definitely won't happen, and that there are also a number of other projects he's working on that fans can look forward to. With fans having to wait two years following The Haunting of Hill House for Bly Manor, waiting until 2022 or even 2023 wouldn't break from the release strategy of the series, so it might merely be too early to tell what the future holds.

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters," Flanagan shared on Twitter when a fan asked about the series' future. "Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

The success of the debut installment of the series was hard to quantify, as it felt as though it largely came out of nowhere to wholly frighten audiences and became one of the most talked-about Netflix series of the year. This resulted in Flanagan securing a number of other projects, making his schedule so busy that, rather than directing all of the episodes of Bly Manor, as he had done with Hill House, he only directed the first entry.

The filmmaker is currently developing two different TV series, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, which will surely keep him busy. Despite not directing all of the episodes of Bly Manor, he was still an integral component of the series' development, with a third season sure to require much of his attention to move forward.

Star of both seasons, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, previously detailed how, when the team finishes shooting one season, they are often so exhausted that there's a long delay before thinking about what could come next.

"I think that what happens is, when you've done these shoots, I mean, Bly Manor was a lot quicker than Hill House. Hill House was nine months, and Mike directed the whole thing," Jackson-Cohen detailed to ComicBook.com. "On Bly Manor he only directed the first and they brought different directors so we got through it, I think, in about six months to shoot it. But by the time that you've got to the end of any of these shoots, you don't even want to think about what's going to come next. You just want to go to sleep."

He added, "I think that the reason that Bly took a while is that Mike was trying to figure out what best way to go with it, because he didn't want to remake Hill House and I think he felt that the Crain family, he told the story of the Crain family. So he was trying to figure out what would be the best move next, what would be the best story to tell. I have no idea whether Mike has something up his sleeve and wants to continue it on, but, again, I think it will be dependent on how people respond to this season and what their response is, I guess, and then I think they'll act accordingly."

