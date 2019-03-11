‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Gets New Trailer

Just a couple of weeks ahead of its March 29 release, Netflix has released a first trailer for its horror-comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet.

In the new video, which you can check out above, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) continue to deal with Sheila’s undead status. However, the Hammond’s new normal keeps getting more unusual, particularly when they come to understand that Sheila is essentially immortal — leading Sheila to propose their marriage truly being “forever”. How would she make that happen? Oh, you know, just biting Joel and turning him into a zombie, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Santa Clarita Diet follows the lives of Sheila and Joel, a pair of husband and wife realtors in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita where they live with their teen daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson). However, things take an interesting turn when Sheila eats something odd and is pretty much turned into a flesh-craving undead creature. With Sheila fully embracing her transformation, Joel tries to be supportive of his wife, their whole family coming together to keep on living their best lives even with the wild and often humorous challenges they face.

Santa Clarita Diet debuted on Netflix February 3, 2017 without much fanfare. Instead, Netflix relied on viewers being drawn in to the show’s unique premise as well as the star-power of Barrymore and Olyphant. The strategy worked, with fans easily won over by the series even with its often graphic scenes. While the first season of the series saw the Hammonds largely deal with Sheila’s condition, Season 2 saw the family start to get into the mythological mystery of Sheila’s condition, as well as attempts to stop the whole zombie situation from spreading.

You can check out the official synopsis for Santa Clarita Diet below.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a quiet life, raising their teenage daughter in Santa Clarita, Calif. Their world unexpectedly changes when Sheila goes through a dramatic transformation that sends her down a road of death and destruction — but leaves her looking and feeling better than ever. Barrymore and Olyphant also serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and creator Victor Fresco (“Better Off Ted”).

Santa Clarita Diet Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will premiere March 29th.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet? Let us know in the comments below!