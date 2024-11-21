Saw Blu-ray Black Friday Deal Makes Each Film Only a Few Bucks

The success of last year’s Saw X put the iconic horror franchise back on track, which prompted Lionsgate to greenlight Saw XI for 2024. So, the Saw 10-Film Collection Blu-ray box set won’t be complete but, at the rate things are going, such a thing won’t be possible. However, this set is a bit more unique than previous collections as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original Saw film, which hit theaters back in 2004. As you’ll see below, it’s a kitchen sink of content for fans, and you can get it all here on Amazon for Black Friday priced at only $34.49 (57% off). You can check out all of Amazon’s Blu-ray deals for Black Friday right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Saw Blu-ray box set will include 23 discs with all of the films on Blu-ray and DVD with bonus DVDs that include additional extras. Basically, it appears to contain everything that has ever been released on home video for the franchise and it’s all wrapped up in a pretty fantastic slipcase cover. There are even four double sided art cards featuring iconic characters from the franchise.

Saw 10-Film Collection Blu-ray Black Fridfay Deal – Only $34.49! Order on amazon

From the official description: “All 10 films from the most successful horror franchise in movie history – including the latest chapter, SAW X – are collected here in one terrifying set. Rewind to the beginning, when Jigsaw first springs his diabolically ingenious traps on the morally wayward, then travel his long road of pain all the way to Mexico in the newest entry’s untold story of John Kramer’s quest for a cancer cure, inspiring his most personal game yet.”

What Can We Expect from Saw XI?

Given John Kramer/Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is canonically dead within the franchise, it stands to reason Saw XI may replicate the formula of its predecessor by becoming a prequel set during the life and times of the horror icon.

“I think there is regret,” Saw helmer Kevin Greutert previously told The Hollywood Reporter of killing Jigsaw off too early. “It would be a lot easier to make these films if that hadn’t happened, but at the same time, the first three were largely considered the best of the Saw series. There was a kind of integrity, I think, to really trying to make a trilogy and nothing more. And decisively killing the character off, that integrity, as it was perceived at the time at least, was pretty important in making the story great. But the fact that more movies had to be made, we did the best that we could, and in some cases, it was great to do it through flashbacks and all that. But yeah, there’s definitely a lot of desire to have not killed him off.”

Saw XI is currently set to hit theaters on September 26, 2025.