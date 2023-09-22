Saw Franchise Producers Confirm More Plans for Jigsaw After Saw X

It's been six years since Jigsaw hit theaters, and the fictional killer John Kramer has been away from the screen that whole time. That changes this month with the debut of Saw X, which returns the franchise to Kramer's story and turns back the clock to take place earlier in the series. Saw X is set between the first two Saw films, which allows Tobin Bell's Kramer to be a real character again, instead of being relegated to flashbacks.

Not only is Saw X being heralded as Jigsaw's big screen return, it also doesn't appear to be the last we'll see of him in the near future. Ahead of the new movie's debut, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke with Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who admitted that they've got plans for more films in the franchise after Saw X.

"We're kind of superstitious," Koules told us. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, died in the third movie of the franchise, Saw III, but he was still a major part of the story for several films after that. Kramer often appeared in extensive and intricate flashbacks to add context to the story, but the "present day" timeline hasn't included him in quite a while. Saw X is set after the original Saw movie, while Jigsaw is just starting his rise to power.

What Is Saw X About?

You can check out the synopsis for Saw X below.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw X is set to debut in theaters on September 29th.