First Saw X Clip Reveals Jigsaw's Eye-Popping New Trap

The Saw franchise is about to release its tenth installment, and Lionsgate has been going extra hard on the film's promotion. This week, they released a hilarious spoof on Nicole Kidman's infamous AMC ad, which saw the horror franchise's Billy the Puppet celebrating traps. Today, more Saw X content hit the Internet as Lionsgate shared a clip from the film that features an all-new, eye-popping Jigsaw trap.

"I'd like to play a game," Tobin Bell's iconic voice echoes as John Kramer's latest victim is seen strapped to a chair with tubes coming out of his eyes. "I've had my eyes on you, and I do not like what I see." This time, Jigsaw gives his victim 60 seconds to save his "soul" and his "sight." You can check out the full clip below:

Tobin Bell's Saw Return:

Bell's return for Saw X was teased at the end of Spiral. When the previous installment was released, director Darren Lynn Bousman talked to ComicBook.com about Bell's return.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman previously shared. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

What Is Saw X About?

Currently, the plot of Saw X is mostly a mystery, but Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures recently teased that the upcoming installment will delight fans with "new twisted, ingenious traps."

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules wrote in a previous press release. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

Saw X is hitting theaters on September 29th.