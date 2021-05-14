Saw TV Series Reportedly in the Works

✖

The upcoming installment Spiral: From the Book of Saw marks the first entry into the long-running Saw franchise since 2017's Jigsaw, though there could be even more unsettling adventures for the franchise in the near future, as Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs recently confirmed that conversations are happening about potentially adapting the concept into a TV series. Given the inherent brutality of the franchise, it's hard to imagine such a series being developed for a standard network, with a premium cable provider or streamer seeming more likely as a home, though with Beggs confirming those ideas are just at the conversation stage, it's unknown if those plans could ever come to fruition.

"We’ve just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development," Beggs revealed to Deadline. "We’re always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that’s a conversation.”

The outlet, however, went on to note, "Beggs would not elaborate further, but I hear that Lionsgate TV is in early talks on a TV series adaptation of the book of Saw, from Mark Burg and Oren Koules’ Twisted Television."

The original entry into the franchise debuted in 2003 and focused on a man with a terminal illness that built elaborate traps for his victims in which they were forced to overcome horrible pain or disfigurement to escape their imminent demise in hopes of giving them a new appreciation for life. Over the course of the series, audiences witnessed all manner of brutal sequences.

While Spiral is a new entry into the franchise, it's expected to be a slight reimagining of the concept as opposed to being merely a continuation of what preceded it.

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Stay tuned for details on a possible Saw TV series and check out Spiral: From the Book of Saw only in theaters on May 14th.

