Spiral: From the Book of Saw TV Spot and Poster Tease New Terrors (Exclusive)

After years of waiting, Saw fans will finally get to see the latest reinvention of the franchise with the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which just earned the above TV spot and below poster. In one of the most unexpected reveals about the new film, Chris Rock, known for his many comedic roles, is showcasing a new set of talents as an investigator looking into grisly murders, though longtime fans of the franchise will surely be looking forward to this new installment, as it was directed by frequent Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is only in theaters on May 14th.

"It has been well over a decade since my last dance with Saw but watching the reactions, and comments brings me back like it was yesterday," Bousman shared with ComicBook.com about the excitement regarding the new film. "Never in a million years did I think I would be back, let alone with the cast we have assembled. Setting foot back in Toronto and back in the Saw universe was so emotional for me. I’m home."

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

"The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it’s its own thing," Bousman confirmed. "I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it’s completely unique and different from what has come before it. I think this movie honors the mythology of the past films, yet charts course for something entirely different. Longtime fans will still get the things they crave; macabre traps, unexpected twists, (and even a puppet), but Chris, Max, Samuel, and Marisol [Nichols] elevate this into something truly unique and special."

