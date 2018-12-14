‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Movie Gets Release Date

While fans wait for our first look at the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark adaptation, we can start getting excited knowing that the film will be landing in theaters on August 9, 2019.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Inspired by one of the most terrifying book series of all time, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent additions to the cast include Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Gil Bellows (Patriot) and Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands).

“Lorraine, Gil, and Dean are exceptionally talented actors who also happen to be game for all of the creepy madness that this film entails,” director André Øvredal shared in a statement. “We are thrilled to have them aboard our macabre little train.”

Previously announced cast members include Michael Garza (Wayward Pines, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), Austin Abrams (Brad’s Status, The Americans), Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight, Kidding), and Natalie Ganzhorn (Make it Pop, Wet Bum) will all be joining the previously announced Zoe Coletti (Annie, Wildlife).

Javier Botet, who starred in Mama, The Conjuring 2, and IT as various macabre monsters, also confirmed that he was involved in the new film.

“We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realize the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive,” Øvredal shared.

Guillermo del Toro agreed, who was originally attached to direct and now serves as producer, adding, “I am honored to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of Scary Stories to the screen.”

Øvredal previously delivered audiences the mockumentary Trollhunter and the supernatural horror film The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

The film is based on a trilogy of books which were comprised of short horror stories aimed at children, written by Alvin Schwartz. Originally published in 1984, the books have sold more than 7 million copies. In addition to Schwartz’s stories causing nightmares, the iconic series also frightened and fascinated young readers with Steven Gammell’s macabre and grotesque illustrations.

Stay tuned for updates on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark before it lands in theaters on August 9, 2019.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!