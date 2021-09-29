Scooby-Doo!: HBO Max and Cartoon Network Kicking Off “Scoobtober” This Friday

Thanks to its blend of wholesome, family-friendly silliness and its embrace of all things spooky, there’s arguably no better way to celebrate Halloween than with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network honoring the beloved investigators with “Scoobtober,” which kicks off on Friday, October 1st. The event will feature the debuts of a number of new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which includes the arrival of exciting special guests, but also will see every Sunday on Cartoon Network featuring the broadcast of a number of Scooby-Doo library titles. Check out the breakdown of Scoobtober below before it kicks off on Friday, October 1st.

Per press release, “Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis, and Run DMC are the latest celebrity teamups to join in all-new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? when HBO Max’s Scoobtober celebration begins October 1st. The latest series from Warner Bros. Animation stars Scooby and the Mystery Inc. crew who join forces with some of the biggest names in pop culture to solve their toughest mysteries yet. Also streaming during Scoobtober on HBO Max are 28 Scooby-Doo movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and the popular library animated series Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!.

“Cartoon Network will offer over 17 hours of Scooby-themed programming during Scoobtober. Kids and families can tune in every Sunday beginning October 3rd (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET) to catch two Warner Bros. Home Entertainment movies from the Scooby-Doo library including Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob and Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!. Warner Bros. Pictures’ Scoob! will also debut on Cartoon Network during its new family destination, ACME Night, Sunday, October 24th (6 p.m. ET).

“Fans can also watch episodes of Scooby-Doo in the CN App and collect exclusive Scooby-Doo figures through the CN Arcade app.”

New episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who are as follows:

“Lost Soles of Jungle River!” – Scooby-Doo and our gang travel up a lost river in the Amazon Rainforest with Jason Sudeikis.

“The Tao of Scoob!” – Scooby-Doo takes the gang to meet his good friend, Lucy Liu, at her art gallery in Queens.

“Returning of the Key Ring!” – The gang and actor Sean Astin attempt returning a lost set of keys.

“Cher, Scooby, and the Sargasso Sea!” – Scooby-Doo and the gang are hitching a ride with their friend, Cher, on her yacht.

“The Lost Mines of Kilimanjaro!” – Fred takes a wrong turn at Nairobi and drives the gang to a lost valley.

“The Legend of the Gold Microphone!” – Our mystery teens work with Joseph “Run” Simmons (Run DMC) to get to the bottom of a mystery.

“Scooby-Doo and the Sky Town Cool School!” – Scooby-Doo and the gang arrive at a cool school run by famous actor Billy Dee Williams.

“Falling Star Man!” – A shooting star that crashes down in the middle of the ranch belonging to Terry Bradshaw!

“A Haunt of a Thousand Voices!” – Daphne takes the rest of the gang to meet her friend, famous voice-over actor Frank Welker.

“Scooby-Doo, Dog Wonder!” – Scooby Doo and the gang are on the case with help from Blue Falcon and his dog wonder, Dynomutt

“The Movieland Monsters!” – The gang helps Carol Burnett beta test her brand-new virtual reality Movieland world.

The schedule of Scooby-Doo films being broadcast on Cartoon Network every Sunday is as follows:

Sunday, October 3rd:

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Sunday, October 10th:

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Sunday, October 17th:

Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Sunday, October 24th:

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scoob! (6 p.m. ET – ACME Night – Broadcast Premiere)

Sunday, October 31st:

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!

Scoob!

Scoobtober kicks off on HBO Max and Cartoon Network on Friday, October 1st.

