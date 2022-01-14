Scream: Here’s Who Gets Killed in Latest Sequel

In the opening scene of the 1996 Scream, audiences saw Drew Barrymore’s Casey get killed off, circumventing all expectations of what horror fans should expect from the effort. Given that she was easily the biggest star in the ensemble, knowing that she didn’t make it more than 10 minutes into the picture let us know that all bets were off and no one would really be safe. Over the course of subsequent films, director Wes Craven continued to prove that with follow-up films, each one seeing unexpected victims meet their demise at the hands of Ghostface.

With Craven having passed away in 2015, this year’s Scream marks the first entry not directed by the iconic figure, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take the reins of the series. The new film sees the return of stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette from the original four films, as well as Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton. They are also joined by an impressive ensemble of younger actors who help carry the torch of the slasher series for a new generation.

Now that the film is in theaters, fans are desperate to know about the identity of the new Ghostface, as well as the characters who meet their demise in the outing. For those interested in who doesn’t make it to the next installment who might not have the stomach to actually watch the adventure unfold, we’ve broken down whose final entry this Scream is.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for the new Scream

Vince Schneider (Kyle Gallner)

An early death in the film, Vince establishes himself as an intimidating figure to the protagonists, as he had a fling with one of them that he can’t seem to get over. After his confrontation with Ghostface, it is revealed that he is the nephew of Stu Macher from the original Scream, seemingly confirming why Ghostface sought him out.

Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton)

Vince’s death puts Woodsboro on high alert, making Deputy Judy Hicks even more protective of her son Wes. After a threatening phone call from Ghostface in which her son is threatened, Judy rushes home to check on him, with her haste seeing her run into Ghostface’s deadly knife, as she gets killed in front of her own house in broad daylight.

Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette)

Unaware that his mother was killed by Ghostface, Wes gets ready for dinner, going through the house to get the necessary plates, flatware, and condiments for a nice meal. Sadly, Ghostface hasn’t gone too far from the crime, ultimately surprising and killing Wes in his home.

Dewey Riley (David Arquette)

Easily the most shocking death is that of Dewey Riley. After being reluctantly enlisted to return to Woodsboro to get to the bottom of the killings, Riley embraces his sheriff spirit to help the film’s protagonists. When rushing to the help of Tara (Jenna Ortega), Dewey shoots Ghostface to allow her to escape, only before realizing he has to shoot the killer in the head to really end them. Upon returning to the body, Ghostface springs to life, having been protected by a bullet-proof vest, only for Ghostface to kill Dewey definitively.

Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ammar)

In honor of Wes’ passing, his friends throw a major party where they all question each other, with Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) ultimately being attacked by Ghostface, yet are lucky enough to survive their encounters. During the questioning, however, Amber (Mikey Madison) reveals herself as one of the killers, confirming this by shooting Liv.

Richie Kirsch

Amber wasn’t alone in committing the murders, as she collaborated with Richie to pull off the slayings in hopes of providing the in-world slasher series Stab with new material to inspire more fulfilling sequels. Things surely don’t go according to plan, as Sam (Melissa Barrera) fights back against her once-boyfriend to not only repeatedly stab, but also shoot him multiple times.

Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison)

When Sidney (Neve Campbell) and Gale (Courteney Cox) realize what Amber and Richie’s plan is, they manage to overpower Amber and force her onto a lit stove, setting Amber ablaze and seemingly killing her. Despite being left for dead, she emerges shortly after, while still on fire, in hopes of attacking the survivors once again, only for Tara to then shoot and kill Amber.

The new Scream is in theaters now.