Scream 6: Dermot Mulroney Reveals His Character's Connection to Ghostface in Sequel

Each installment of the Scream series has kept a tight lid on plot points ahead of a film's release, but newcomer to the franchise Dermot Mulroney has offered up the first, albeit relatively vague details about his character in Scream 6. The actor claimed that he plays a cop whose daughter is killed by Ghostface, which results in him getting involved in the quest to uncover the killer's identity. It's unknown whether the murder of his daughter happens early on in the movie or if it will have occurred between the events of the last sequel and the new film. Scream 6 is slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

"I just watched Scream 4 and 5 to prepare for my role in Scream 6 and they're great movies, it's so fun," Mulroney shared with Screen Rant. "I'm really thrilled to throw down with this great cast, much of the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they're making another one right away, thrilled to join up and we're shooting as we speak. Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they're asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties."

Dating back to the debut film, David Arquette's Dewey Riley was a member of the local law enforcement and, over the years, would intermittently leave and return to the profession. Dewey always played an important role in the narrative, so with his demise in the most recent Scream, there's an opening to allow some incorporation of law enforcement as opposed to merely showcasing amateur sleuths attempting to uncover the identity of the killers.

While this year's Scream marked the first entry to not be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, the upcoming film is set to be the first that won't feature Arquette or Neve Campbell. Additionally, while it has yet to be confirmed, reports claim that the new film could be set in New York City, marking the first to take place in a major metropolitan area as opposed to suburban settings. Scream 3 took place in Los Angeles, though none of the events of the film unfolded in densely populated public areas.

