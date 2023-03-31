Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars





Scream 6 is adding some familiar faces from Ready or Not and Spider-Man to the mix for the sequel. Bloody Disgusting reports that Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast. New York will actually play host to the action this time around. Radio Silence are back to direct Scream 6 after such success with the last movie. From that previous effort are returning faces Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Others coming back for another date with Ghostface are Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Scream 5 really reinvigorated the fanbase for the beloved horror series. For a long time people had wondered if a give reinterpretation would be the film to really jolt the franchise back into the public consciousness. When it comes to meta horror movies, Scream is really a standard-bearer. Now, the incoming project will have one of the faces of the modern genre along for the ride.

One iconic character from the franchise won't be back in the fold. Neve Campbell issued a statement in Deadline about her Sidney Prescott not coming back for Scream 6. She's very grateful to all the fans who made the most recent entry a hit. Check out what she had to say right here.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," Campbell said. "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

However, one familiar face will be along for the sequel. Hayden Pantiere's Kirby is back in the fold for Scream 6. Producer Chad Villella told The Wrap that there were plans to actually have her included in the most recent movie, but they fell through during production.

"We did talk about it, and we really wanted to. We had a Zoom with Hayden and we really wanted to try to find a way to get her into the movie," Villella revealed. "In fact, in that YouTube section of the movie, that was initially going to be a clip of Rian Johnson, talking about making Stab 8 with Woodsboro survivor Kirby. But we weren't able to get all the pieces in place in time to get it into the movie. So we had to quickly pivot and Hayden was totally understandable about all that. But, we wanted to get some nod to Kirby being in the movie, and then we did get her voice to lend to the 'to Wes' toast."

