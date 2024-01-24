Scream Star Melissa Barrera Is "At Peace" With Scream VII Firing

The actor has come to terms with the shocking exit from the franchise.

Scream fans are still attempting to cope with the firing of Scream and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera for comments made in response to the Israel-Hamas war, but as audiences attempt to grasp what this all means for Scream VII, the star herself admits she is "at peace" with the situation. While some projects have parted ways from talent based on comments or actions they have made about a variety of topics, resulting in these figures attempting to walk back such events, Barrera knows her intent with the statements and stands by them. Scream VII doesn't currently have a release date or confirmed director.

"It was shocking," Barrera recalled to Rolling Stone about the situation. "I don't even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn't be controversial. It shouldn't be up for debate."

She added, "So, I'm very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do."

Shortly after Barrera was booted from the project, outlets revealed that Jenna Ortega would also be absent from the upcoming sequel, though these reports claimed it was due to scheduling conflicts with Season 2 of Wednesday as opposed to being connected to either Barrera's comments or any solidarity with the costar.

As the outlet pressed for information on whether scheduling issues were really the cause for Ortega's exit, Barrera confessed, "Listen, Jenna is a good egg ... She's a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what."

In addition to Barrera and Ortega leaving the project, Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon was attached to the project, though has since parted ways from the franchise.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Scream franchise.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!