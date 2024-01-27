Scream Star Hayden Panettiere Comments on Melissa Barrera's Firing

Scream 7 was announced last year after the success of the sixth installment, but plans for the film started to fall apart unexpectedly in November after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, reportedly due to her support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after the news of Barrera's exit was areas revealed it was announced Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for the seventh film. With Barrera and Ortega no longer coming back as the franchise's newest leads, it wasn't too surprising that director Christopher Landon also dropped out of the project. The sixth movie saw the long-awaited franchise return of Hayden Panettiere, who first played Kirby Reed in Scream 4. During a recent chat with The Messenger, Panettiere spoke about Barrera's firing.

During the interview, Panettiere called Barrera's firing "very unfair and upsetting." She added, "After she [spoke out], then a whole bunch of other actors and people in the industry started to do the same thing, right? It was almost like she just did it earlier than everyone else."

"You know, a lot of people hadn't really asked her how she felt," Panettiere shared, adding that she reached out to her after the firing. However, Panettiere also said she's "not worried" about Barrera, who recently said she was "at peace" with her untimely exit.

"Melissa is such a badass as a human being and as an actress," Panettiere added. "...She was hurt by it, but I think she took it in stride and was very, very gracious about it."

Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence on Scream Firing:

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, Barrera addressed her firing from Scream 7, and said she "condemns Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

"As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need," the actor wrote. "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

"I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she continued. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

"I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side," Barrera said in October posts. "Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well... My discover page on IG will ONLY show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing."

