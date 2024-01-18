Scream 6 Star Admits They "Haven't Gotten a Call" About Scream 7

Scream 6 had a lot of success at the box office last January, so it was no surprise when a seventh installment to the franchise was announced. However, plans for the film started to fall apart unexpectedly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, reportedly due to her support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after the news of Barrera's exit was announced, it was revealed Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for Scream 7. In December, more bad news followed when director Christopher Landon revealed he had dropped out of the project. Scream fans have been calling for the next movie to be scrapped, and another star from the franchise just revealed they haven't even gotten a call about the project.

"I haven't gotten a call," Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin) told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they're doing, you can... I haven't gotten a call."

Considering Scream 6 was all about "the core four," which was made up of Barrera's Sam, Ortega's Tara, Brown's Mindy, and Mason Gooding's Chad, it's hard to imagine what the next film would look like without them.

Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence on Scream Firing:

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, Barrera addressed her firing from Scream 7, and said she "condemns Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

"As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need," the actor wrote. "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

"I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she continued. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

"I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side," Barrera said in October posts. "Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well... My discover page on IG will ONLY show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing."

