Final Scream VI Trailer Spotlights Rave Reviews

With only days to go before the terror is unleashed in theaters, Scream VI has earned a final trailer, and while there's plenty of new looks at the film and disturbing situations our heroes will endure, this promo serves more as a spotlight for many of the promising first reactions of the experience. Understandably, any long-running franchise can mean that later installments will have audiences doubtful about its merits, so clearly the marketing team is hoping that spotlighting the praise the film has already earned will inspire more interest among dubious audiences. Check out the final Scream VI trailer below before the movie lands in theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Last year's Scream marked the first big-screen entry into the series since 2011's Scream 4, with that most recent film also being the first that wasn't directed by late filmmaker Wes Craven. Understandably, audiences were apprehensive about the experience, only for it to go on to become both a financial and a critical success, resulting in the announcement of a sequel just months after the film landed in theaters.

Given the praise the new film is already earning, some fans might be wondering if a seventh entry is already in the works, with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently addressing that idea.

In response to Deadline pointing out that this film could have the best box-office opening in franchise history and whether that means a Scream 7 is on the way, Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed, "We hope. We want to be watching Scream movies, whether we're involved or not, for the rest of our lives."

Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

Potentially complicating the franchise's future, or at least Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin's involvement in such a sequel, is that the pair are currently developing a new Escape from New York. If that project comes to fruition first, we might have a longer wait for a Scream 7 or could potentially see a new filmmaking team bringing it to life.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th.

