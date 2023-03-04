Scream VI First Reactions Call It Best Since Original

Scream VI has screened for critics for the first time, with a thunderous applause from virtually all who've seen it. The first reactions for the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with most lauding its creativity and fresh kills. Others call the move from Woodsboro to New York City a tremendous success, saying the change in pace has injected an entirely new life into the classic slasher franchise.

As you might expect, the move to the Big Apple was done for exactly that reason, and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera says it's resulted in the scariest film the franchise has released to date.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

