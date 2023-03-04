Scream VI First Reactions Call It Best Since Original
Scream VI has screened for critics for the first time, with a thunderous applause from virtually all who've seen it. The first reactions for the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with most lauding its creativity and fresh kills. Others call the move from Woodsboro to New York City a tremendous success, saying the change in pace has injected an entirely new life into the classic slasher franchise.
As you might expect, the move to the Big Apple was done for exactly that reason, and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera says it's resulted in the scariest film the franchise has released to date.
"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Best of the Franchise
prevnext
Saw #Scream6 and it. Is. S I C K!!!
Best of the franchise IMHO (excluding the original of course).
Returning cast is even better, w/ some great new additions & wild final twists.
The NYC chase sequences and kills are clever, well-excited and brutal – Radio Silence killed it! pic.twitter.com/utectCsUEE— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) March 4, 2023
How?!
prevnext
I don’t know how they do it but the Scream team did it again. #ScreamVI is maybe the most twisty turny installment yet with great tension, gross kills and another smart, timely hook. Kept me guessing in every scene. Great use of NYC too. How is this franchise still this good? pic.twitter.com/OOVe90SsWe— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 4, 2023
Deadlier Than Ever Before
prevnext
#ScreamVI is all killer, no filler, and brilliantly invests in both legacy and new characters. Stepping into New York City provides the ideal atmosphere for new and creative kills. Ghostface is deadlier than ever before. The Scream franchise is in excellent hands 🔪 pic.twitter.com/zkUlldYbTQ— Christian | Film Optix (@FilmOptix) March 4, 2023
Stabulous
prevnext
#ScreamVI is pretty stab-ulous! It fully utilizes the ensemble cast and manages to keep things lean and mean. This bloody smorgasburg throws out crazy kills and tasty twists like they’re going out of slash-ion. Another win in the franchise win for the Radio Silence guys and co. pic.twitter.com/M5F6p4Mzat— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) March 4, 2023
Absolute Slash Fest
prevnext
I had a chance to sit with my #ScreamVI thoughts and THIS is the SCREAM movie they always wanted to make, & I’m 100% for it! It's an absolute slash fest that have you fall in love with this new generation of this franchise!
Do yourself a favor & run to see it next weekend! pic.twitter.com/XE4ZBCnVVq— Prince Jackson (@theheadknight) March 4, 2023
Brutal and Fun
prevnext
I have to think about it some more but SCREAM VI might be the best Scream since the 90s. Brutal and fun, and it did the impossible by actually making me care about the new characters (unlike the last film). Gets a bit absurd, but what 6th entry in a horror franchise doesn’t? pic.twitter.com/8ZMUnuVCfw— Cody Dericks (@codymonster91) March 4, 2023
Bloody Gory
prevnext
#ScreamVI is what I’ve wanted in a #Scream film, start to finish, it’s a bloody gory film, with all the right elements, #Ghostface is as horrific as you expect him to be, the line ‘there’s never been one like me’ is haunting to every point. Roger L Jackson remains the GOAT. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/UMZQLLuhj6— #TeamJDF 💚 MK12 IS COMING! GET OVER HERE! (@FiendishHanzo) March 4, 2023
Slapped!
#Scream6 fucking SLAPPED. From its opening scene to the bloody ending it was everything I wanted. That’s how you reinvent an old classic for today! Bravo, Radio Silence! #Scream #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/nUUwLfeEAF— Shannon of the Dead 🧟♀️ (@shannon_mcgrew) March 4, 2023
*****
Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th.prev