Scream VI Star Teases Kirby's Role in New Sequel

In last year's Scream, the returns of original stars like Neve Campbell and David Arquette confirmed a reprisal of their heroic figures, but with Scream VI bringing back Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere, her character's motives are seemingly much more questionable. Star of the new film Melissa Barrera recently recalled what Panettiere's Kirby brings to the dynamic of the upcoming film, which will seemingly replicate how audiences are also questioning Kirby's return, with the new Woodsboro survivors also wondering what her true motives are, especially given the years that have passed since the attacks of Scream 4. Scream VI is landing in theaters on March 10th.

"She gets to play this, 'Is she, isn't she.' Like, 'Is she on their side, or is she not?'" Barrera shared with Entertainment Tonight of Kirby's return. "There's all these moments of doubt. I think fans are going to love that journey of hers."

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

With last year's film marking the third time that the town of Woodsboro had become the target of killings committed by someone in a Ghostface costume, you'd wonder why residents might stick around, which is exactly why the survivors of that film heading to New York City. Despite the geographic distance from the attacks, Barerra previously expressed how the metropolitan setting brings with it unexpected terror.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider last year of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

