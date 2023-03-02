Scream VI Fans Can Get a Terrifying Phone Call From Ghostface Ahead of Film's Premiere

If you're a character in the Scream franchise, there are few things more horrifying than getting a call from Ghostface, but if you're merely a viewer of the films, getting a call from the iconic killer is an entirely different story, with Paramount Pictures making it possible to get a call from the deadly villain. Fans of the series can head to the promotional website, enter your name and phone number, and you will shortly receive a chilling call featuring the iconic voice from the long-running slasher series. Scream VI will be landing in theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

What's your name? Visit https://t.co/zmphjkCpMT to get a phone call from me. I want to know who I'm looking at. #ScreamVI — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 1, 2023

While the voice of Ghostface might be the same as it was since the first film hit theaters, fans will be meeting an all-new kind of Ghostface in the sequel. With the first teaser showing that the killer wields a shotgun, the directors previously teased that this is only a glimpse of the more ruthless take on the villain in store for audiences.

"We don't want it to be safe. We don't want it to be boring. We want it to be fun and to raise eyebrows," director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed to SFX Magazine. "When we heard 'Ghostface in New York and he has a shotgun,' it was like: 'What?!' The two feelings of 'What are we doing?' and 'We have to do it!' are often intrinsically tied and that was a perfect example of that."

Also adding to the terror is the fact that the film takes place in an urban setting as opposed to sleepy suburbs, which requires Ghostface to explore new avenues of brutality.

"There are a ton of fun, wonderful, classic Ghostface moments, but it's not the pratfalling Ghostface," director Tyler Gillet added. "We love that, but for this to be scary and to achieve a level of visceral tension, we wanted to put the character more in the real world. If Ghostface is trying to get through a door, it's going to happen! There's no giving up. When he's in pursuit, the pursuit doesn't end until he's achieved his goal."

