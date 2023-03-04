Scream VI Releases Demi Lovato's "Still Alive" Music Video

Scream VI is hitting theaters next week, and the latest installment to the beloved horror franchise has had one heck of a marketing campaign. Between Ghostface popping up in live cams all over the country and the lineup of sweet New York-themed posters, the folks behind Scream are getting us extremely hyped for the new movie. Today, Demi Lovato dropped her new song "Still Alive" from the film, and it features footage from the movie.

Scream IV is set to see the return of the fifth movie's surviving newcomers which includes Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. You can check out the music video for "Still Alive" below:

Where Does Screm VI Take Place?

In Scream VI, Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York City. "It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Scream V star Melissa Barrera told Collider. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Why Isn't Neve Campbell in Scream VI?

It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th.