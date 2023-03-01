Scream VI: The Most Ruthless Ghostface Featurette Released

Scream VI just revealed an intense behind-the-scenes featurette ahead of the new movie. Horror fans have been champing at the bit for another installment since Scream hit theaters. In the new clip, viewers can look forward to learning a bit more about everything surrounding the sequel. Could Scream VI really have the "most ruthless Ghostface?" This new teaser seems to think so. Everything we've seen from the early trailers and the promotional material seems to suggest that we're dealing with a meaner variety of threat here. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

"I just watched Scream 4 and 5 to prepare for my role in Scream VI and they're great movies, it's so fun," Dermot Mulroney told Screen Rant last year about stepping into the franchise. "I'm really thrilled to throw down with this great cast, much of the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they're making another one right away, thrilled to join up and we're shooting as we speak. Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they're asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties."

What's Different About Scream VI?

Tyler Gillet and Matt bettinelli-Olpin spoke to NME about how different this sequel would be from the the previous effort that everyone loved so much. The duo is excited to have more influence on the franchise while still showing love for everything that came before it.

Gillet said, "It's relentless and really visceral. There's a lot more of Matt and I in this movie. I think that we had to make Scream 5 in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that's a little bit different. We think people are going to be really excited about it."

Paramount has a fresh synopsis for Scream VI: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

