Neve Campbell Explains Why She Rejected Scream 6 Return

By Adam Barnhardt

It looks like Sidney Prescott's time in the Scream franchise has officially come to an end. Despite having the lead role in every entry in the franchise—other than a scaled-back appearance in Scream 5Neve Campbell has doubled down on her refusal to appear in Scream 6, the franchise's latest entry now in principal photography.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Campbell revealed the reason to not returning: a discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Earlier this year, Campbell's Scream co-star David Arquette told ComicBook.com that a film in the franchise without its traditional lead would be nothing short of unfortunate.

"I'd love for her to be a part of it," said Arquette. "A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It's all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future. [...] That is sudden, it's a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure."

Scream 6 is slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.  

