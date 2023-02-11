Scream VI Slices Into the Big Apple in New Poster

Scream VI is heading to theaters next year, and this time Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York City. In honor of this big location change, the posters for the sixth installment of the franchise have been extremely impressive. Some of them have showcased the Big Apple, including one dedicated to the subway and another to Time Square. There was also a super neat Guess Who? themed poster and one for their 4DX release. Just when you thought they couldn't go any further, the latest poster drop is another ode to NYC.

"ONE MONTH, the walls of the city are closing in. #ScreamVI," the official account for Scream shared on Instagram. You can check it out below:

ONE MONTH, the walls of the city are closing in. #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/hazBT7rUQ1 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) February 10, 2023



"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Scream V star Melissa Barrera told Collider. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Who Stars in Scream VI?

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's surviving newcomers which includes Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th.