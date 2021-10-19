Scream Movie’s Ghostface Is a Killer New Voice on Tiktok

Just as iconic and as unsettling as the Ghostface mask itself is the iconic voice of the killer from Scream, which audiences first heard back in 1996. Fans of the franchise currently have a lot to be excited for, as we’re not only celebrating the debut film’s 25th anniversary, but also because there’s an all-new sequel on the way, with TikTok celebrating the series by unveiling the opportunity to add Ghostface’s creepy voice to any video of your liking. You can check out the video below to get a breakdown on how to add the voice to your videos and you can check out the new Scream when it hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

“I am now the voice of TikTok,” the official Scream movies Twitter account captioned the video explaining how to add the voice to your videos.

The upcoming Scream comes from Ready or Not directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, marking the first entry in the series that wasn’t directed by the late Wes Craven. Despite this new film surely ushering in a new generation for the franchise, the sequel does see the return of original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

Proving the impact of the series’ killer, Arquette previously detailed what his reaction was to being on set for the fifth film and how Ghostface still makes an impact on him.

“Anytime you see Ghostface, it’s always something … just as a horror film lover myself, there’s something just incredible about the whole being part of that. Seeing the mask on Halloween, I just love that,” Arquette shared during the press event in which ComicBook.com attended. “That he’s become such an iconic figure within the whole horror genre. It’s been an emotional experience for me. I’ve thought about [original director] Wes [Craven] quite a bit, really talk to him in my head, said personal little prayers, just feeling his energy around, really. It’s a new movie, it’s a new movie that honors the past films, but a lot has happened since even the last one. I think they incorporate all of that. I think they incorporate aspects of our world now and what we’ve all experienced and the evolution of the internet and the evolution of horror films in general. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. I think they just ramped up all … They learned from what came before and expanded it in a really brilliant way.”

Check out the Ghostface voice on TikTok now and see the new Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.