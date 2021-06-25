Shark Week 2021 Full Schedule Revealed by Discovery
Every Discovery Channel fan knows that it doesn't really feel like summer until the network starts rolling out its Shark Week programming, with this year set to be the biggest event yet, delivering more hours of programming than ever. Additionally, as if the specials debuting on the Discovery Channel proper aren't exciting enough, the action will spill over onto the streaming service discovery+, which will feature exclusive new specials to add even more shark-themed content for audiences to really sink their teeth into. This year's festivities are set to kick off on Sunday, July 11th and will run through Sunday, July 18th.
Per press release, "Shark Week, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11th and continues through Sunday, July 18th. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in Shark Week history, Shark Week 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. Leading up to Shark Week, Discovery and discovery+ will celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival across both platforms including the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, 3-Headed Shark Attack which will all be available July 1st on discovery+. Jaws will air July 10th at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. In addition, pre-premieres of Shark Week shows, Return to Headstone Hell, Mega Predators of Oz, and Return to Shark Vortex will be available exclusively July 1st on discovery+.
"Shark Week 2021 will feature two documentaries, available exclusively on discovery+. The powerful and timely documentary from Eli Roth, FIN, will premiere Thursday, July 13th. In FIN, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. FIN features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and WildAid. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film along with actor, producer, and shark activist Nina Dobrev and President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. Envoy: Shark Cull, premiering July 1st, narrated by Eric Bana follows the biggest names in ocean conservation as they reveal the importance of sharks in our oceans while uncovering the longest marine cull in history."
Scroll down to see the full schedule of Shark Week programming.
Sharkbait with David Dobrik (wt) – Streaming Sunday, July 11th exclusively on discovery+
- Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on the craziest adventure yet... Diving with SHARKS! When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, "Why did we go on Shark Week?"
Crikey! It’s Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11th at 8 p.m. ET
- Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark for the ﬁrst time ever with shark conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart. Following his father's footsteps, he will get as close as possible to these incredible creatures to determine which apex predator reigns supreme – Crocs or Great Whites?
Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11th at 9 p.m. ET
- Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week! While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she's joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call.
Jackass Shark Week Special (wt) – Airing Sunday, July 11th at 10 p.m. ET
- Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They'll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell.
Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12th exclusively on discovery+
- Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure...exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean.
Air Jaws: Going For Gold – Airing Monday, July 12th at 8 p.m. ET
- Narrated by Chris Rose, the Air Jaws team, Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows, and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15-feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the World's Highest Flying Great White Shark title?
Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash – Airing Monday, July 12th at 9 p.m. ET
- Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake - Phred or Slash?
Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – Airing Monday, July 12th at 10 p.m. ET
- Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before. The mission: enter shark-infested waters to understand the nature of fear and come face to face with an apex predator. This is Shark Trek.
Great White Comeback – Streaming Tuesday, July 13th exclusively on discovery+
- In 2017 one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire Great White population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande head out on an epic investigation to find the missing Great Whites of Seal Island.
MotherSharker – Airing Tuesday, July 13th at 8 p.m. ET
- It's a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. One team of scientists and shark experts including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, and Jamin Martinelli deploy an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas' biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work.
Brad Paisley’s Shark Country – Airing Tuesday, July 13th at 9 p.m. ET
- Country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract new fans, Sharks! With Dr. Austin Gallagher's help, they put Brad's musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.
The Spawn Of El Diablo – Airing Tuesday, July 13th at 10 p.m. ET
- In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white mating scars ever recorded. Recently similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark El Diablo has returned to South Africa.
Tiger Queen – Streaming Wednesday, July 14th exclusively on discovery+
- The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery.
MechaShark – Airing Wednesday, July 14th at 8 p.m. ET
- Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann, and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great whites and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground - the Holy Grail of shark science.
The Real Sharknado – Airing Wednesday, July 14th at 9 p.m. ET
- We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen.
Return to Lair of the Great White – Airing Wednesday, July 14th at 10 p.m. ET
- Dr. Craig O'Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white during a past mission. Believing there's a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites.
Raging Bulls – Streaming Thursday, July 15th exclusively on discovery+
- Bull sharks are one of Australia's "Big 3" deadly shark species, and recently, there's been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.
Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Airing Thursday, July 15th at 8 p.m. ET
- Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.
Sharkadelic Summer 2 – Airing Thursday, July 15th at 9 p.m. ET
- Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, the wildest and most unpredictable reactions to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.
Mega Jaws Of Bird Island – Airing Thursday, July 15trh at 10 p.m. ET
- South African Great whites are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the water surrounding Bird Island. Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell, and Enrico Gennari will search and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species.
Extinct Or Alive: Jaws Of Alaska – Streaming Friday, July 16th exclusively on discovery+
- International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks.
Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising – Airing Friday, July 16th at 8 p.m. ET
- In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens, and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills.
Monster Sharks Of Andros Island – Airing Friday, July 16th at 9 p.m. ET
- Shark researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott, and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it's a new Great Hammerhead hotspot, and they're using reports of a half-octopus, half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study.
Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark – Airing Friday, July 16th at 10 p.m. ET
- In Mexico, legends swirl around El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? Forrest Galante hunts for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula.
I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2 – Airing Friday, July 16th at 11 p.m. ET
- Two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences.
Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt For Lagertha – Streaming Saturday, July 17th exclusively on discovery+
- A monster lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica named Lagertha. In this epic adventure, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez, and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive.
Return To Shark Vortex – Airing Saturday, July 17th at 8 p.m. ET
- As the Shark Vortex retreats in the fall, sharks battle it out for dominance in New England’s icy waters. Experts Dr. Greg Skomal, Joe, and Lauren Romeiro brave rough oceans and fierce predators to capture new footage and insight of the phantom shark and reveal which shark reigns supreme.
Shark Week Best In Show – Airing Saturday, July 17th at 9 p.m. ET
- Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.
I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 – Airing Saturday, July 17th at 10 p.m. ET
- I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life and death circumstances to tell their stories.
The Great Hammerhead Stakeout – Streaming Sunday, July 18th exclusively on discovery+
- Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerheads. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives EVER – upwards of 10 hours – using an underwater habitat.
Shark Academy – Streaming Sunday, July 11th on discovery+, airing Sunday, July 18th at 10 p.m. ET
- Shark Academy follows eight men and women on an intense six-week crash course to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality.
