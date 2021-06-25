Shark Week 2021 Full Schedule Revealed by Discovery

Every Discovery Channel fan knows that it doesn't really feel like summer until the network starts rolling out its Shark Week programming, with this year set to be the biggest event yet, delivering more hours of programming than ever. Additionally, as if the specials debuting on the Discovery Channel proper aren't exciting enough, the action will spill over onto the streaming service discovery+, which will feature exclusive new specials to add even more shark-themed content for audiences to really sink their teeth into. This year's festivities are set to kick off on Sunday, July 11th and will run through Sunday, July 18th.

Per press release, "Shark Week, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11th and continues through Sunday, July 18th. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in Shark Week history, Shark Week 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. Leading up to Shark Week, Discovery and discovery+ will celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival across both platforms including the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, 3-Headed Shark Attack which will all be available July 1st on discovery+. Jaws will air July 10th at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. In addition, pre-premieres of Shark Week shows, Return to Headstone Hell, Mega Predators of Oz, and Return to Shark Vortex will be available exclusively July 1st on discovery+.

"Shark Week 2021 will feature two documentaries, available exclusively on discovery+. The powerful and timely documentary from Eli Roth, FIN, will premiere Thursday, July 13th. In FIN, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. FIN features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and WildAid. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film along with actor, producer, and shark activist Nina Dobrev and President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. Envoy: Shark Cull, premiering July 1st, narrated by Eric Bana follows the biggest names in ocean conservation as they reveal the importance of sharks in our oceans while uncovering the longest marine cull in history."

Scroll down to see the full schedule of Shark Week programming.