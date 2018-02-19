‘Sharknado 6’ Will Travel Through Time

The Sharknado series has featured all manner of ridiculous elements, with the sixth film set to take the series in an all-new direction with the incorporation of time travel. A new synopsis out of the European Film Market has confirmed the absurdity that will be on display.

“All is lost, or is it? Fin unlocks the time-traveling power of the SHARKNADOS in order to save the world and resurrect his family,” the synopsis reads. “In his quest, Fin fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and even takes a ride on Noah’s Ark. This time, it’s not how to stop the sharknados, it’s when.”

Tara Reid, Ian Ziering and Cassie Scerbo will be returning for the sequel.

The SYFY channel built a reputation for itself by airing a wide variety of horror and science fiction-themed B-movies, pitting all manner of imaginary creatures against one another alongside actors who had often passed their prime. In 2013, the network unleashed Sharknado, a film which quickly took social media by storm.

When a freak cyclone headed towards Los Angeles, the power of the storm sucked up sharks as it headed for land, subjecting the city to twisters full of teeth in a plot too bizarre to believe. With “live-tweeting” shows and movies becoming a popular trend on social media, many users turned on the film for no other reason than to share their best mockeries of it online for others to read.

The original film delivered exactly what many expected and offered very little new in the realm of schlocky entertainment, yet our culture had already begun to embrace the idea of “so bad they’re good” movies, with Sharknado being a prime example of films that aim for absurdity over believability.

Advances in digital platforms in the early 2010s allowed audiences easier access to once-forgotten films like Troll 2 or Miami Connection, as well as more recent additions like The Room or Birdemic. The 2009 documentary Best Worst Movie helped coin the titular term, exploring the cult-like obsession with Troll 2, despite the cast and filmmakers aiming to make a genuinely entertaining movie.

One element of these SYFY films has been chastised is they appear to intentionally make a bad movie, as opposed to crafting a genuine film that misses all of its intended marks.

Sharknado 6 will air on SYFY on July 25.

