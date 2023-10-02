Shining Vale Season 2 Character Posters Parody Iconic Horror Films

Part of what made the debut season of Shining Vale on STARZ was the ways it blended together humor with genuine horror to create a storyline that was just as hilarious as it was terrifying, a trend which Season 2 will likely replicate. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new season, STARZ has released a batch of character posters, many of which are direct tributes to iconic horror movies. From The Shining to Cujo to The Exorcist to Donnie Darko, some posters are immediately recognizable for what they're honoring, while others are a bit more subtle. The new season of Shining Vale premieres on STARZ on October 13th.

The hysterical, spine-chilling trailer teases the repercussions following last season's nail-biting cliffhanger when Pat (Courteney Cox) landed herself in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax. Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to "cure" women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks. Season 2 explores what's in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally...and externally.

Check out the character posters for Season 2 of Shining Vale before it premieres on STARZ on October 13th.