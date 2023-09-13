Shining Vale Season 2 Gets Trailer From STARZ

The creepy and hilarious STARZ series Shining Vale is returning for a Season 2 next month, with the network releasing a first trailer for the upcoming episodes. The debut season was a standout experience in 2022 for a number of reasons, from its ambitious blend of horror, comedy, drama, and romance to the delightful ensemble cast it brought together, with this first trailer for the upcoming season hinting that fans will be getting even more of what they loved about Season 1. Additionally, the events of Season 1 set a unique premise for how Season 2 will be kicking off, allowing for even more thrilling antics to be explored. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Shining Vale below before it premieres on STARZ on October 13th.

The hysterical, spine-chilling trailer teases the repercussions following last season's nail-biting cliffhanger when Pat (Courteney Cox) landed herself in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax. Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to "cure" women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks. Season 2 explores what's in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally...and externally.

Shining Vale Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

Shining Vale, stars Emmy Award nominee Courteney Cox (Friends, Cougar Town), Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, The Kennedys), and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (Hollywood, The Expecting).

In addition to Cox, Kinnear, and Sorvino, Shining Vale also stars Gus Birney (Dickinson), Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, The Resident), and Dylan Gage (PEN15), and features Emmy Award nominees Judith Light (Poker Face), Allison Tolman (Gaslit, Why Women Kill), and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof (Trial and Error) from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan, and Clelia Mountford (Bad Sisters, Motherland) from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan (The Chi, The Neighborhood), and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman, and Kapital Entertainment.

Shining Vale Season 2 premieres on STARZ on Friday, October 13th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!