What to Watch on Shudder in December

If you’re a horror movie fan and don’t know what streaming service would give you the best blood for your buck, look no further than Shudder, which exclusively delivers genre movies and TV series. While other services might offer a handful of new releases or genre classics, Shudder puts the best mix of burgeoning talents, boundary-pushing stories, and classics right at your fingertips all year long. And just like those other streaming services, Shudder updates its content every month to make sure there’s always something new for you to watch and likely become a new go-to favorite for subscribers.

The upcoming month will see the debut of new exclusive films as well as a variety of classics joining the service, guaranteeing that no matter what type of horror film you like, Shudder has got you covered.

Scroll down to see the choice selections for December!

Sleepwalkers – Arriving December 1st

Tanya, a sexually curious virgin falls for Charles, the new boy in school—only to learn too late that he’s a life-sucking “sleepwalker.” Charles and his mother are the last of a dying breed who are able to stay alive only by feeding on the life force of virtuous young women. Able to mutate at will, they roam the Earth, forever fleeing discovery while searching for the next victim. But it turns out that the sleepwalkers’ Achilles’ heel is the domestic house cat, with whom they share genetic information.

Few things are hotter than Stephen King at the moment, with Sleepwalkers being one of the author’s more bizarre tales of terror.

Wes Craven Collection – Arriving December 1st

The People Under the Stairs

With hopes of stealing a stash of gold, Fool, a 13-year-old, breaks into his landlords’ creepy house with two friends. Things soon go terribly wrong as the trio find they can’t get out, uncovering a horrible secret: cages of deformed children kept in captivity under the stairs! King of Horror Wes Craven delivers a freaky, fun, socially savvy scare in this ’90s gem.

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Wes Craven directs this frightening excursion into the supernatural as one man goes to Haiti to retrieve a powder that has the power to bring humans back from the dead.

Shocker

After being sent to the electric chair, a serial killer uses electricity to come back from the dead and carry out his vengeance on the football player who turned him in to the police.

Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 – Arriving December 2nd

IT’S GARBAGE DAY! Ricky is getting out of the mental hospital, but he takes with him the terrifying memories of his brother Billy’s death—and of Mother Superior, who brought about his sibling’s demise. Starting a new life means avenging his brother, which sets him on a journey of revenge. And when he gets to Mother Superior, not even her faith will be enough to stop Ricky as he follows in the family tradition of Christmas carnage.

With this being a sequel, some audiences might be turned off or confused by the narrative, but with nearly 25 minutes of the film’s run time being flashbacks to the events of the first film, you can watch this adventure without missing a thing.

Deadly Games – Arriving December 2nd

He is nine years old. His name is Thomas. He is a little genius. He believes in Santa Claus. His two favorite pastimes: computers and superheroes. December 24th, midnight. Hidden under the dining-room table, Thomas waits for Santa Claus. But what he doesn’t know is that he is about to experience the most frightening night in his entire life.

Various horror films have attempted to blend the holidays with horror, resulting in a variety of success, but once you’ve cycled through those familiar favorites, Deadly Games is sure to put an all-new spin on a realm that various predecessors have explored.

Joe Bob’s Red Christmas – Airing December 13th

It’s Friday the 13th and Joe Bob Briggs, America’s foremost drive-in movie critic, is back for an all-night triple feature of hand-picked holiday horrors, running the gamut from the cult to the classic to the truly bizarre. Stock up on Lone Stars and make plans to stay up late with Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl on this special, eggnog-fueled edition of The Last Drive-In, streaming live on Shudder TV beginning at 9 p.m. ET. As is customary, the hosted versions of all three films will also be available later on demand.

Despite the joys of having access to hundreds of horror titles on demand, being able to hop on social media and join the conversation of all your fellow fans enjoying Briggs’ signature wit and classic films offers even more enjoyment.

Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini – Arriving December 16th

Special Makeup effects legend, actor, director and stuntman Tom Savini has redefined the horror genre with his arsenal of talents. But who is the man behind the “KING OF SPLATTER?” From his childhood in Pittsburgh to his tour of duty during Vietnam, to his beginnings with George A. Romero and beyond, Smoke and Mirrors is the defining documentary on the life and career of a horror icon. Featuring: Tom Savini, Danny McBride, Robert Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Alice Cooper, George A. Romero, Greg Nicotero, Sid, Haig, Doug Bradley, Caroline Williams, Jerry Only, Tom Atkins, Jerry Only, Corey Feldman, Howard Berger.

Horrifying Holidays

Shudder will be adding a number of new holiday-themed horror movies, but it already has a few festive favorites that are worth checking out.

Both All the Creatures Were Stirring and A Christmas Horror Story are anthology films that are full of a variety of frights that explore all corners of the more terrifying elements of the holidays, while Better Watch Out and Christmas Evil offer unconventional twists on traditional celebrations.

For those fans who engage in annual viewings of the comedy A Christmas Story, you won’t want to miss director Bob Clark’s previous foray into holiday films, with Black Christmas being one of the defining entries into the slasher genre, frightening audiences long before the debuts of Halloween or Friday the 13th.