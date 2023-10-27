Shudder Unveils New Ghoul Log for Halloween Weekend

The streamer has yet another way to get you into the spirit of the season.

Horror fans know that Shudder provides the best genre content all year long, which includes not only an impressive library of beloved classics, but also a number of original movies and TV shows. The streamer even makes things easy for audiences who have a hard time deciding what movie to watch, as its Shudder TV options feature 24-hour streams of its titles that fans can tune into. Now, even if fans can't figure out what movie to watch, they can still get into the Halloween spirit, as the streamer has released an all-new "Ghoul Log," which is an hour-long video of a Jack-o'-lantern, accompanied by various sounds of Halloween. This year's "Son of Ghoul Log" is now streaming on Shudder.

Shudder first released a Ghoul Log back in 2018, which simply offered audiences a Jack-o'-lantern in a pile of leaves. Given that a variety of places delivered Yule Logs to put on your TV, this excited horror fans, as they had access to a seasonal experience to similarly put on their TVs. The following year, "Return of the Ghoul Log" moved the action indoors, while also adding other seasonal objects. In what might be the most beloved installment of the Ghoul Log, 2020 saw a Jack-o'-lantern that honored the beloved 2009 Trick 'r Treat, delivering a subtle pumpkin carved to resemble the iconic mask of the young Sam character from that film.

In 2021, the Ghoul Log went back to basics with "Night of the Ghoul Log," another straightforward pumpkin on a porch with leaves rustling along with other seasonal sounds. In 2022, fans got another movie-centric Ghoul Log, as the "Mad God Ghoul Log" celebrated Phil Tippett's stop-motion movie.

(Photo: Shudder)

Rather than connect to a movie, this year's "Son of Ghoul Log" is another traditional experience, offering a pumpkin in leaves along with other iconic sounds of Halloween, but given that Shudder hadn't yet offered any updates on whether fans would be getting a new Ghoul Log means that this reveal came to much surprise and delight of subscribers. Shudder has also delivered subscribers a Christmas-themed "A Very Ghoul Log Christmas," which includes a pumpkin by a fireplace, accompanied by stockings and other iconic elements of the season.

You can head to Shudder now to check out "Son of Ghoul Log."

Are you glad to see the Ghoul Log is back? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!